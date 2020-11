The Union Yellowjackets put together a dominating performance to open the Class 2A playoffs. The Yellowjackets got another big game from Kenyon Clay and a dominating defense to take a 35-0 win over visiting East Marion on Friday night. With the win, Union improves to 8-2 on the season and will take on Wesson, a 56-54 winner over Bay Springs last week. The game will be played at Copiah...