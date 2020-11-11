Union’s Andy Ogletree has been waiting for this week all of his life.

Ogletree will tee it up in The Masters on Thursday, playing with defending champion Tiger Woods in both Thursday and Friday’s rounds.

Ogletree got the honor after winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur championship last year. He also played in the U.S. Open earlier this year and shot 71-76 for a two-day total of 147, finishing two shots off the cut.

The Masters completes a whirlwind tour for Ogletree after winning the U.S. Amateur and helping the United States win the Walker Cup.

“I’m super excited about playing,” Ogletree said in a YouTube interview. “It’s incredible. If you had told me last April that I would be playing with Tiger in the Masters, I would have asked you how I would have done that. There has been a lot of great opportunities that have come with winning the U.S. Amateur.”

Being the features group with Tiger Woods, Ogletree is likely to get plenty of television time. Tee times were not announced at press time.

Ogletree actually met Woods at The U.S. Open

“A funny story about Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open last month,” Ogletree said. “I was hitting some six-footers doing my practice drills and usually when somebody is putting the same hole as you, you pick up their ball as well. There was a Bridgestone ball in the hole, and it said Tiger on it. I looked up and he was putting right beside me and I said, ‘Oh crap!’. It kind of caught me off guard but I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

Despite being an amateur, Ogletree is no stranger to Augusta National. While playing collegiately at Georgia Tech, the team was allowed to play the course once a year.

“At Georgia Tech, we get to play once a year and I have gone a couple of other times without the team,” Ogletree said. “I’ve been over a decent amount and I feel like I know the course pretty well. It’s crazy, I was at Augusta National on the same dates we are playing this year last year playing some practice rounds. I thought the course was playing pretty soft, but I have read a lot of things where they think the course will be playing pretty firm and fast. I don’t know what to expect but I know the greens have the sub-air system so they can do whatever they want with the greens.”

Ogletree will get to play practice rounds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then participate in the annual par 3 contest on Wednesday. Ogletree said he is ready to get playing and spending time with his family at Augusta.

“I’m sure we will have a good family dinner and just hang out,” Ogletree said. “I’ll just watch live from the Masters like I do every other year. It’s definitely an awesome experience and anyone can sit here and say they are going to treat it like another tournament but that’s not really true. I will have some butterflies in my stomach, and it won’t be a normal Masters experience without the crowds playing with Tiger. It’s still a dream come true and I’m looking forward to it.”