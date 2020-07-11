Update: A previous version of this story indicated a deputy was hit by a gunshot wound. Sheriff Joedy Pennington said the deputy was not hit by a gunshot.

A Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot at on Saturday in the line of duty.

Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed a deputy was involved in a shooting incident and was "doing ok."

”A deputy was shot at, Pennington said. “He was not hit, but he was shot at multiple times. The suspect is now in custody.”

It was not immediately clear where in Newton County the incident occurred; however Pennington said Decatur Conehatta Road was closed to traffic from Decatur to Conehatta. Residents are asked to take an alternate route.

Pennington said no further details could be released right away.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.