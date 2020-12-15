Newton County Schools has revised its school calendar to extend Christmas break to a full three weeks.

At a regularly scheduled board meeting tonight, the Newton County School Board of Trustees voted to move the final day of the semester to Friday, Dec. 18. That means, Christmas break will now include Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22.

Superintendent J.O. Amis said the reason for the calendar change is due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, Amis said 12 new cases were reported from last week through Monday. A total of 117 students and faculty, including those who tested positive, are quarantining due to school policy.

Here is the statement released by Newton County Schools:

"Tonight, the Newton County School District Board met and approved a calendar revision for the final day of the fall 2020 semester. The last day for students will be Friday, December 18th. "Friday will be a normal day with buses running their regular schedule. Students will return on Tuesday, January 12th."

In addition with the change, the school board also moved its January meeting to Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

Check for more on this developing story in Wednesday's edition of The Appeal.