Appeal looking for student authors

Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:24pm

The Newton County Appeal is calling on K-12 students attending Newton, Newton County, Union, Lake Sebastopol or Newton County Academy to submit their thoughts and writing during the school shutdown.

Story subjects include, but are not limited to fun home activities, tips and tricks to succeed in online classes, book reviews and more.

Submissions should be 200-350 words, typed and submitted to thoward@newtoncountyappeal.com by noon on Friday to run each week. This will be an ongoing project with submission accepted for each week’s publication.

Please make sure to include the author’s name and the school they attend.

For more information, contact editor Thomas Howard at thoward@newtoncountyappeal.com or call 662-820-2855.

