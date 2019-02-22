Weather Forecast for Friday, Feb. 22

The National Weather Service predicts chances for rain will remain in the area through Saturday with chances of precipitation peaking around noon today and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Today's high will top out at around 75-degrees about noon, and the low will be around 67-degrees. Saturday's forecast shows a high of 79-degrees with a low of 49-degrees. Saturday will also bring a chance of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Newton County through Saturday as well, with dense fog and flooding possible. Residents are advised to keep an eye on the forecast as they go about their weekend plans.

Forecast and graphic courtesy of the National Weather Service