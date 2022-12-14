The Newton Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting for Gentiva Hospice located at 278 Commercial Drive in Newton. Gentiva, which changed its name from Southern Healthcare Services, serves Newton, Neshoba, Jasper, Smith and Scott counties and provides home health services for its clients. Their offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Their phone number is 601-683-7500. Care that helps make the most of every moment. When someone is facing a life-limiting illness, Gentiva is by their side, providing comfort and compassionate support for patients and their loved ones so they may experience the best possible quality of life.