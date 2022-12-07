Fall has finally arrived bringing some cooler and much more pleasant weather for us and our pets. The holiday season is fast approaching. People are making their travel plans or getting ready to receive guests coming to visit for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. People who own dogs have some extra planning to do as they investigate options for either boarding or having sitters come to care for their companions. Holidays mean a lot for families but for pets, they can also mean a trip to the veterinarian if their owners are not careful.

“During the holidays, we see a lot of emergencies,” said Dr. J. Darrell Phillips, hospital administrator of Animal Emergency and Referral Center in Flowood, an affiliate of Mississippi State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. All the of the decorations, foods, plants that are introduced into the pet’s environment can cause some problems if an owner is not cautious. From over feeding table scraps to accidentally getting a hold of a prescription medication out of Grandma’s purse, the holidays can bring challenges for pet owners. Partaking of all the holiday meals, snacks and candies that are so plentiful this time of year is something most people enjoy, but the same should not be true for pets. Phillips encourages pet owners to be careful with food, as well as ornamental plants and holiday decorations. “We see a lot of gastrointestinal upset in pets where they have just eaten too much,” he said. “But a lot of things are toxic to our pets, like chocolate, grapes, raisins, and some nuts. And those things can cause serious injury and sometimes death.” The list of toxic food items include:

• Leftover cookies, pie, or cake - anything made of chocolate.

• No raisins or grapes

• Any food item prepared using alcohol.

• No xylitol or artificial sweeteners – There are plenty of recipes that add xylitol or artificial sweeteners in the name of sugar. Even a small quantity of xylitol can seriously cripple your dog.

• Avoid onions and garlic – feeding onions can lead to severe anemia.

“While some poisonings, such as with anticoagulants and antifreeze, require minimal exposure to be lethal, the prognosis for many poisoning incidents can be improved with prompt intervention,” said Dr. Jody Ray, assistant clinical professor at the MSU veterinary college. “Some poisonings require immediate attention for the best possible outcome, and some may not be as time sensitive. Consulting with your veterinarian immediately in the event of a poisoning is the best option.”

Decorations, including ornamental plants, often can be the cause for holiday trips to the emergency veterinary clinic. “It is a safe bet that most ornamental plants that folks have around during the holidays are somewhat toxic, but some very popular holiday plants are extremely toxic, such as lilies,” Phillips said. In fact, many common holiday foods, plants, and products are quite dangerous for pets, Ray said. “The most common poisonings reported in companion animals include human foods such as onions, chocolate, raisins, alcohol, recreational drugs and coffee; commercial home products such as potpourri and yeast dough; and household plants such as lilies and poinsettias,” Ray said. Antifreeze is a common toxin this time of year, Phillips said. While most pets are exposed to antifreeze from vehicles, according to PetPoisonHelpline.com, some imported snow globes have been found to contain antifreeze. The site also recommends burning non-toxic candles in lieu of popular liquid potpourri burners, especially if there are cats in the house. Just a few licks can cause chemical burns in the mouth, tremors and difficulty breathing. Cats tend to nibble on house plants that can, in some cases, be toxic to their kidneys or cause gastrointestinal irritation. For cats, even one Tylenol is deadly.

Being mindful and keeping dangerous things out of reach will help keep pets out of the emergency room. A few tips to help keep pets safe around holiday décor include unplugging the tree lights when unattended, not placing food gifts under the tree even if wrapped, and not using tinsel around cats. “Pets are curious, and during the holidays we have all kinds of unusual things around the house,” Phillips said. “I tell people to think of it like they are going to baby-proof a house. You are going to do the same kind of thing for your pet during the holidays -- and the rest of the year.”

The debate about feeding table scraps to pets is one that hangs around. Some people are fine with it while others (who have probably run into problems) are not. A lot of feeding table scraps has to do with what is in the scraps. Dogs can develop a condition called pancreatitis. Pancreatitis is defined as the condition where the pancreas becomes inflamed and the result is abdominal pain, inappetence, and vomiting. The dog may also have dark, bloody stools. The high protein / high fat that are not normally in your pet’s diet causes inflammation which triggers the inappropriate, early activation of an enzyme within the pancreas, which causes the pancreas to digest itself. It is a very painful, miserable experience for the dog, and it can be fatal if not treated. Dogs who get into the trash and ingest scraps or scraps that are set out that are high in oils and fats can trigger this condition. Cooked bones, especially poultry bones, can also be a potential threat. Raw bones are not dangerous but once they are cooked, they tend to splinter onto shards that can become impaled into the gut of the dog. I have seen many dogs have to undergo surgery to remove an object from their intestines that they cannot pass. There are also some dangers with chewable treats.

Dog chews come in many forms, but edible and non-edible chews are the two main categories. Non-edible chews are made of a material such as rubber, nylon, or plastic that is not intended to be consumed. Edible chews such as natural bones, rawhide, tendons, or other animal parts like dried organs can provide your dog with entertainment and a delicious treat. The best way to handle these treats is to know what kind of chewer your dog is. Aggressive chewers can be aggressive and don’t know their limits – this can lead to potential choking or swallowing of large pieces causing intestinal issues. All dog chews have the potential to become dangerous for your pet – supervision is the best way to avoid problems. Keep a close eye on your dog and remove the chew if the chew becomes too damaged. The same can be said for toys. Toys with stuffing and squeakers can become choking hazards and intestinal impaction hazards without supervision. Its best to keep an eye on what your dog is working on to avoid an expensive trip to the vet!

Dr. Todd Archer, MSU-CVM assistant professor of small animal medicine, said the Pet Poison Helpline and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals websites have reliable information about dangers for pets, but both also staff minimal-fee hotlines 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. For more information about holiday pet hazards, visit the Pet Poison Helpline at http://www.petpoisonhelpline.com/ and the ASPCA at http://www.aspca.org/Home/Pet-care/poison-control.

The Pet Poison Helpline can be reached at 1-800-213-6680. The ASPCA’s poison hotline can be reached at 1-888-426-4435.