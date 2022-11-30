I think we are all looking forward to some cooler weather and the holidays that are ahead of us. Decorating for the Christmas holiday usually includes a Christmas tree either artificial or real. Evergreen trees have been used in seasonal decorating for centuries. Ancient Egyptians and Romans used evergreen boughs over doors and windows to celebrate the winter solstice and the lengthening of days. Christmas trees came into fashion in the United States in the late1800s thanks to Queen Victoria and the influx of German and Irish immigrants. Victoria and her German husband, Prince Albert usually takes the credit for making what was once considered a “pagan” tradition by Puritans a popular holiday tradition in Great Britain which spread across the Atlantic to the US. For some, a real, live tree is the best way to have that lovely pine scent in our homes. Bringing either a cut or live tree in the house with heaters and lights going around it can also bring in a fire hazard if not properly maintained. Although trees get the blame for most holiday fires, the number one culprit is overloaded electric outlets and faulty wiring. When you add a dry Christmas tree to this situation either real or artificial, disaster can strike. Make sure to inspect your holiday lighting before putting it up around your home.

When choosing a cut tree, make sure that you select a tree that is not shedding needles. A tree that is dropping needles is already on its way out. Before putting the tree in your stand, make sure to remove at least 2 inches of base of the tree’s trunk to remove the sap plug that was created when the tree was cut. This will allow the tree to take up water better. Mississippi State University tree Forestry specialist Dr. John Kushla recommends using the proper size stand for the tree. You will need to have one quart of water per inch of trunk diameter. Check the water level regularly, frequently the first day and thereafter at least once a day. A real tree taking up water is less fire prone than an artificial tree. According to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) a heat source too close to the tree causes one in every five of Christmas tree fires so placing your tree in your home is very important. Keep live trees away from heat sources as these will more rapidly dry your tree out. Make sure you check the water on a live, cut tree every day to avoid the trunk drying out and causing its trunk to plug back up. A green, well-watered Christmas tree is almost impossible to ignite.

A popular ‘greener” option rather than a cut tree is a live tree that can be replanted after the holidays are over. Live Christmas trees are generally available in two types, balled and burlapped (B&B) and potted. Evergreen trees that can survive our hot summers may not be pretty as the cut, cold loving Noble Firs and Blue Spruces we see on the tree lots. We are left with the Leyland Cypress, Virginia pine, Eastern White pine and Eastern Redcedar as alternatives along with a few others. These trees are hardy enough to survive our “roller coaster” climate although they may require gloves to handle them as they are not as cuddly as the cold loving cut varieties. Live trees need to be watered just like the cut trees and its important to not let them dry out. Once the Christmas holidays are over, they can be transplanted to your yard to live out their lives rather than having to dispose of the dead cut tree.

Tree disposal is an issue because the holidays can overflow landfills. Christmas celebrations including wrapping paper and discarded trees make a large impact on landfills. According to NEEF (National Environmental Education Foundation) between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the amount of trash produced in the United States increases by an estimated 25%—that’s about one million extra tons of garbage each week. Annually, Americans discard at holidays an estimated:

38,000 miles of ribbon, or enough to wrap around the planet (with some left for a bow).

$11 billion worth of packing material

And 15 million used Christmas trees.

Try to think of ways to recycle your Christmas trees rather than sending them to the landfill. Trees can be mulched for weed control in your garden. For some, they be used for fish habitat in ponds. Another creative twist is to use them to hold up wild bird feeders in your garden. Making edible ornaments for birds and adorning the tree keeps a little of the spirit of the holidays around our yard and helps birds survive the cold days of winter. There are some very creative ways to “dispose” of your tree as a decoration and give it a second life as a wildlife habitat.