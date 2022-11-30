Unravel those Christmas lights and dust off the yard decorations, people of Decatur, because it’s time to get your home or business ready for the 2022 Decatur Christmas Decoration Competition.

The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club, who sponsors the contest, welcomes all businesses and homes of Decatur to showcase their creativity and earn all the bragging rights this Christmas.

The decorating contest, along with the Decatur Christmas Parade and Christmas Around the Courthouse, is one of several ways to ring in Christmas in Decatur this year. Club President Pam Keith says the competition, which began in 2019, has been a great addition to the Christmas festivities in Decatur. “It really helped keep the Christmas Spirit going in lieu of the canceled parade during the pandemic”, said Keith. “And each year we have more and more great entries.”

As many contests would come with several rules and regulations to be aware of, Keith says the rules for their decorating contest are quite simple: decorate and live in Decatur. “It’s not just Christmas lights that we’re looking for, it’s any and all Christmas decorations,” Keith said. “But we are judging only businesses and residents that are within the Decatur city limits.”

There are two categories for the competition, business and residential. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners in each category.

Judging will take place December 13-15, when a committee will drive around Decatur and evaluate all the decorated residencies and businesses and determine winners.

On December 16, the top three winners in each category will be contacted and announced on the Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club Facebook page.