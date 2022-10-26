An endowed scholarship has been established at East Central Community College in Decatur in honor of Haywood Reeves of Forest, an ECCC graduate and former member of the faculty.

The scholarship was established by the late Ray Britt and Jayne Britt of Walnut Grove in honor of their friend.

The scholarship will be awarded to a full-time student in good standing who resides in the college’s five-county district of Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott or Winston counties; has maintained a “C” or above grade-point average; and plans to major in the field of mathematics.

As a student at East Central, Reeves played basketball and baseball, and he also served as president of the Baptist Student Union and was a member of Sigma Mu Tau. After graduating from East Central, he completed his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Mississippi College. He would later earn an education specialist degree from Mississippi State University.

Reeves began his teaching career at the Forest Municipal School District. During his tenure he taught math, coached girls’ basketball and track, and served three years as high school principal. His teaching and coaching experience also included years at Terry High School and Meridian Community College.

He joined East Central Community College in 1998 teaching mathematics and received numerous honors while at East Central including being selected a Lamplighter in 2002 and being chosen Academic Instructor of the Year in 2006. In 2012, Haywood retired after 44 years in the field of education.

For information on establishing a scholarship at East Central Community College, please contact Dr. Stacey Hollingsworth, executive director of the ECCC Foundation, at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6327.