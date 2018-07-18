Health Dept. building gets new owner

Health Dept. building gets new ownerBy BRENT MAZE,
Wed, 07/18/2018 - 12:49pm
Tyler McCaughn has found a new home for his law office.
While it’s a big move for McCaughn in his 11-year career in Newton, his office location is only moving 97 feet.
