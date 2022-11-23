Many of the worlds’ centenarians share one thing in common. Can you guess what it is? If you guessed gardening – you guessed correctly. People who garden tend to live longer and this was linked in a study conducted in 2018 and focused on several countries with cities who had a high population of people living into their 100’s. In an article published in December of 2018 for the BBC by Jamie Feldmar, highlighted the study conducted by Dan Buettner. Dan studied five places around the world where residents are famed for their longevity, what he called “blue zones”. People living in these so-called “blue zones” in Japan, Italy, Greece, South America and the United States, have certain factors in common like social support networks, healthy eating habits and regular exercise which was to be expected but the one thing that was not was gardening. All these people were active gardeners! This was not on the radar for a longer life. The question arises is why? Why does something as simple as keeping a yard or working in a garden lend itself to a longer, healthier life? Well, there are many reasons. Gardening is what is known as a mood elevator. We know that being outdoors and being active are keys to better healthy but when you combine these elements with focusing on an activity (like planting, watering, pruning) you also engage your mind actively. It stimulates your mind as well as your body. A study conducted in Sweden had researchers ask participants to complete a stressful task, then split them into two groups. One group read indoors, and the second group gardened outdoors for 30 minutes. The group that read reported that their mood worsened or was unimproved while the gardeners not only had lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol afterwards, but they also felt restored. The stress that they had encountered was gone. An Australian study kept up with men and women in their 60s and found that those who regularly gardened had a 36% lower risk of dementia than their non-gardening counterparts. A study from the University of Arkansas found that the low-impact movements associated with gardening helped women aged 50 and older improve their bone density and reduce their risk of osteoporosis. And while gardening is far from an aerobic workout, it can help burn calories and lower body mass. Research from the University of Utah showed that people who participated in community gardening had lower odds of being overweight or obese. You can even make gardening more of a workout by increasing your range of motion or incorporating some anywhere-exercises like the lunge and weed or the planter’s squat into your planting routine. This makes exercise more fun too! Rather than the empty moments on a weight machine, you can be powering your moves in the garden!

There are numerous studies showing the benefit of outdoor activities that improve the mental health of people suffering from dementia. The sunlight and fresh air combined with the physical activity stimulate both the body and mind. If you don’t use it – you are going to lose it! This is the moral of the story. Diminished activity and staying stagnant indoors is not healthy for the body or the mind. You lose connection and a purpose by not allowing nature to nurture you. Dr. Bradley Willcox of the University of Hawaii studies centenarians in Okinawa, which has the world’s highest ratio of centenarians, at approximately 50 per 100,000 people. He found that what they all had in common was small, back yard gardens. What Dr. Willcox came away with is that gardening helps with other essential puzzle pieces for living a longer, more satisfying life. Simply put, it gives you a reason to get up and live every day.

In addition to physical health, gardening can be a source of immense joy and inner peace. Caring for and looking after plants gives us a sense of responsibility and satisfaction — as well as a time outdoors under the sun — while also connecting us to other living things and our food. Doctors in Scotland can now prescribe a walk in nature to treat a variety of ailments, including reducing blood pressure and anxiety, and to improve overall happiness. Gardening – even on a small plot in an urban area – is a simple way to incorporate more nature into your daily life.

Dr. Willcox also discovered that the Japanese gardeners also tended to be more social and would go to farmers markets. This social connectedness helps people stay more mentally active than people who are isolated. Another benefit of the garden is that gardeners tend to eat more of what they grow. Eating food fresh out of the garden makes the food taste better. The gardener has control of the quality, freshness and availability of the fruits and vegetables they grow which makes a healthier lifestyle more accessible and affordable.

Feldmar sums up, in the end, it’s all about balance. “I use the analogy of a chair,” says Willcox. “Diet, physical activity, mental engagement, and social connection are the four legs. If you don’t have one of them, you fall out of balance, and it can shorten life expectancy. Longevity isn’t about one single factor – it’s about not working too hard to share a constellation of them all.”

The Master Gardener program, typically offered through universities in the United States and Canada, provides intensive horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer as Master Gardeners in their communities by giving lectures, creating gardens, conducting research, and many other projects. Mississippi has a large and active Master Gardener Association through Mississippi State University. The Master Gardener Volunteer program is a great way to gain horticultural expertise at a low cost, meet other avid gardeners, share gardening experiences, get connected to the community, and belong to a well-respected and educational organization. If you would like more information on the Master Gardener program please contact your local MSU Extension office or visit the MSU website at https://extension.msstate.edu/