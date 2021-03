GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JA’LEAH HICKMON Newton girls basketball coach Marc Stribling has seen Ja’Leah Hickmon transform over the years. Stribling arrived when Hickmon was a freshman and surrounded by talent. A year later, the Lady Tigers won the Class 2A state championship. As a junior, Hickmon exploded as she averaged 21.2 points a game and was named the Newton County Ap...