The Newton County boys track team captured the District 5-4A championship, finishing with 182 points in a strong all-around showing.

Byron Pruitt led the Cougars with first-place finishes in both the long jump and high jump, while also placing second in the 100-meter hurdles and contributing to the winning 4x100-meter relay team. Cam Bell added a first-place finish in the triple jump and placed third in the long jump.

Newton County also turned in solid performances in the field events. Malik Broach placed second in the high jump and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles, while Davion Roberts finished fourth in the high jump. In the throwing events, Micah May placed second in discus, followed by Eli Slay in third and Jordan Chaney in fourth. Zack Garvin took third in the shot put, with Myles Mangum finishing fourth.

On the track, Stephen Moore claimed first place in the 100-meter dash, with Mangum finishing second. Austin Marcum added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash. In the hurdles, Emmanuel Thaggard placed second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Harrison Chaney finished third.

Newton County’s relay teams were key to the championship performance. The 4x100-meter relay team of Pruitt, Jonnoah Skinner, Bell and Moore took first place, while the 4x200-meter relay team of Thaggard, Jayce Beal, Chaney and Skinner finished second. The 4x800-meter relay team of Noah Butler, Brendon Blaylock, Brysen Griffin and Marcum also competed.

The Newton County girls team also delivered a solid showing at the district meet. Haidyn Newell led the Lady Cougars with first-place finishes in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash. Layla McDougle added a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

Lacey Wilshork placed fourth in the 800-meter run, while Laya Briscoe finished fourth in the discus.