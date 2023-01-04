The 2022 football season is in the books, and it is time for The Newton County Appeal to release its All-Area Football team. The list is seen above. Below, here is why each of these players belongs here:

Offense

QB — Trace Evans, 6-4, 180, Sr., NCA

Why he’s here: Evans had a huge season as he led the Generals to a 10-2 record and the Class 2A semifinals. Evans was 64-of-131 passing for 1,855 yards with 30 TDs and just three interceptions. Evans was the District 2-2A Most Valuable player after leading the Generals to the district championship. He was named to the MAIS Class 1A-2A-3A All-star game and was named to the Class 2A All-MAIS team.

RB — Kelon Rhodes, 6-0, 190, Sr., Lake

Why he’s here: Rhodes was a standout on both sides of the football for the Hornets. Rhodes rushed for more than 1,300 yards this season and scored 80 points this season. Rhodes was a first-team Class 2A all-state running back for the Hornets. Rhodes was also the Division 5-2A Defensive Most Valuable Player for the Hornets as well.

RB — David Williams, 5-10, 185, Sr., Sebastopol

Why he’s here: Williams capped off a stellar career at Sebastopol where he rushed for 3,613 yards and had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Williams had 1,274 yards on 165 carries with eight TDs. Williams was a second-team Class 1A All-state kick returner and was a first-team All-Region 3-1A selection.

RB — Hunter Scarbrough, 5-9, 145, Jr., NCA

Why he’s here: Scarbrough had a huge season for the Generals this season on both sides of the football. Scarbrough rushed for 1,501 yards on 122 carries with 19 touchdowns. He led the area in rushing and in points scored (198). Scarbrough also led the area in tackling with 83.5 tackles. Scarbrough was a first-team all-district selection and was a Class 2A All-MAIS selection.

RB — Xavier Boler, 5-8, 192, Jr., Union

Why he’s here: Boler emerged as the Yellowjackets main offensive threat and workhorse this season. Boler was fourth in the area in rushing yards with 1,166 yards on an area-high 189 carries. Boler scored nine TDs this season and was named a Division 5-3A Super 22 selection.

FB/HB — Kenny Ray Hanna, 6-0, 215, Lake

Why he’s here: Hanna was a do-everything player for the Hornets this season and mainly used as a blocker in Lake’s run-first offense. Hanna started every game this season and played everything but kickoff for the Hornets. Hanna was a first-team Class 2A all-state pick at fullback. He was also a first-team Region 5-2A selection for the Hornets.

WR — Paxton Russell, 5-10, 155, Sr., NCA

Why he’s here: Russell led the area in receiving with 788 yards on 21 catches for an average of 37.5 yards a catch. Russell also had 30.5 tackles this season. Russell was an all-district selection at wide receiver and was also a Class 2A All-MAIS selection for the Generals.

WR — Tylan McNichols, 6-0, 205, Jr., Newton County

Why he’s here: McNichols led the area in catches this season with 53 catches and was second in receiving yards with 766 yards and seven touchdowns. McNichols, who has elite-level speed (4.5 in the 40) and will receiver senior-college interest, also had 267 yards rushing and four TDs. McNichols was named the Region 5-4A Most Valuable wide receiver.

TE — Micah Garrison, 5-10, 185, Sr., NCA

Why he’s here: Garrison was another two-way standout for the Generals. Garrison had 11 catches for 206 yards and 29 rushes for 255 yards with nine combined TDs. On defense, Garrison had 36 solo tackles and 48 assists with a whooping 16.5 tackles for loss from his defensive end position. Garrison was also a first-team All-district selection.

WR — Keon Hutchins, 6-0, 185, Jr. Union

Why he’s here: Hutchins also emerged this season as the Yellowjackets’ top offensive threat. Hutchins had 32 catches for 621 yards and scored 48 points for the Yellowjackets this season. Hutchins was also a Division 5-3A Super 22 selection for the Yellowjackets.

OL — Luke Winstead, 6-3, 315, Sr., Sebastopol

Why he’s here: Winstead is one of the better offensive linemen in the area and has multiple junior college offers after helping the Bobcats rushed for 2,202 yards and threw for 1,288 yards for 3,490 yards. Winstead was named to the Bernard Blackwell All-Star football game and was a first-team Class 1A All-State selection for the second straight year.

OL — Greer Billy, 6-2, 320, Sr., Newton County

Why he’s here: Billy had a solid season for the Cougars as a first-team Division 5-4A first-team selection. Billy, who was a solid 6-2, 320 pounds and helped the Cougars rush for 2,393 yards and throw for 1,507 yards for 3,900 yards of total offense.

OL — Ashton Bedford, 6-6, 338, Sr., Newton

Why he’s here: Bedford was the anchor on the offensive line for the at a massive 6-foot-6 and 338 pounds. Edward was a December graduate for Newton and signed to play at Gulf Coast Community College at offensive tackle. Bedford was a Division 5-2A first team pick and was selected to play in the Magnolia All-star game.

OL — Michael Gibson, 6-3, 255, Jr., Union

Why he’s here: Gibson had a solid season for the Yellowjackets and the anchor of the offensive line for coach Jordan Wren. Gibson helped the Yellowjackets to an 8-3 season and the Division 5-3A championship. Gibson graded out at 89 percent this season and had 43 pancakes with just one sack given up.

OL — Drew Stevens, 6-2, 265, Sr., Newton County

Why he’s here: Stevens had a solid season for Coach Bobby Bass and the Cougars. Bass said Stevens was his best offensive lineman this season and was named the Division 5-4A Super 22 after helping Newton County to 3,900 yards of offense this season.

ATH — Kari Michaels, 5-11, 225, Sr., Sebastopol

Why he’s here: Michaels was a two-year starter at quarterback and linebacker for the Bobcats. Michaels was 75-of-152 passing for 1,288 yards with 16 TDs. He rushed for 354 yards on 107 carries with seven TDs. On defense, Michaels had 53 tackles. Michaels was a first-team Region 3-1A pick.

K — Cade Mangum, Sr., Newton County

Why he’s here: Mangum has a college-level leg and was a special teams force for the Cougars. Mangum was 41-of-45 on PATs this season and all of the misses were blocks. He was also 6-of-7 in field goals this season and was the Division 5-4A Special Teams MVP. Mangum has offers from East Central and Hinds.

Defense

DL — Dontavious Lanier, 6-0, 270, Sr., Newton

Why he’s here: Lanier was a two-way starter for the Tigers but will play on the defensive line at the next level. Lanier has six junior college offers and is committed to Pearl River. Lanier had 74 tackles to lead the Tigers this season and was a first-team Class 2A all-state selection as well as a first-team Division 5-2A selection.

DL — William Hughlett, 6-0, 245, Sr. Union

Why he’s here: Hughlett blossomed for the Yellowjackets after moving to the defensive line late last year. As a senior, Hughlett had 60.5 tackles and was named the Division 5-3A Defensive Player of the Year and helped Union to an 8-3 record and the division 5-3A championship.

DL — Demetrius Towner, 5-10, 215, Soph., Lake

Why he’s here: One of the few sophomores to make the team, Towner was a force inside for the Hornets this season. Towner led the Hornets with 46.5 tackles and had 25 tackles for loss. Towner was a first-team, Class 2A all-state selection on defense as well as a first-team Division 5-2A player.

DL — Emmanuel Robinson, 6-4, 235, Jr., Newton

Why he’s here: Robinson had a solid season for the Tigers this season from his defensive end position and will get plenty of attention from the state’s junior colleges this offseason. Robinson had 44 tackles this season and was a first-team, Division 5-2A selection on the defensive line.

LB — Trey Wilson, 6-1, 225, Jr., Sebastopol

Why he’s here: Wilson led the Bobcats on defense this season with 112 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss. Wilson had three fumble recoveries and two sacks. Wilson also started at guard for the Bobcats on offense. Wilson was a second-team Class 1A selection at linebacker and was the Region 3-1A Defensive Player of the Year.

LB — Keyshawn Lofton, 5-9, 205, Sr. Newton

Why he’s here: Lofton helped anchor the Tigers defense this season. Lofton was second on the team with 70.5 tackles. Lofton was a first-team Division 5-2A selection for the Tigers.

LB — Carlos Hickmon, 5-9, 185, Sr., Union

Why he’s here: Hickmon may have been Union’s best pure football player. On defense, Hickmon was second on the team with 103 tackles and also took snaps on offense at running back. He also had nine sacks and 11 pass breakups. Hickmon was named a Division 5-3A Super 22 selection for the Yellowjackets.

LB — Ny’Zavion McClendon, 6-10, 190, Soph., Lake

Why he’s here: Another super sophomore for the Lake defense. McClendon was a first-team Class 2A all-state selection for the Hornets this season. He recorded 62.5 tackles this season, which was tops on the team for a tough Lake defense. McClendon, who is also an honor roll student, was also a first-team Division 5-2A selection and also started on the offensive line for Lake this season.

DB — Cameron Hunt, 5-7, 140, Sr., Lake

Why he’s here: Hunter was another two-way starter for the Hornets this season as well as a standout special teams’ player. Hunt led the area with five interceptions this season and was a first-team Division 5-2A pick as a return specialist. He also had 20 catches for 419 yards on offense.

DB — Grey Hale, 6-2, 175, Sr., Newton County

Why he’s here: While Hale wasn’t a full-time starter on defense, Hale was of the best defensive backs in the area and was often called on in clutch situations for Coach Bobby Bass. On offense, Hale threw for 1,469 yards and rushed for 369 yards and nine TDs. On defense, Hale tied for the team lead with three interceptions.

DB — Tyreke Snow, 6-0, 180, Sr. Newton

Why he’s here: Snow was a standout for Newton, starting since his eighth-grade year for the Tigers. Snow scored 122 point for the Tigers this season while throwing for 1,356 yards and 16 TDs while rushing for 1,250 yards on offense. Snow was Newton’s second leading tackler with 68.5 tackles and also had three interceptions. Snow played in the Bernard Blackwell All-star football game and was a first-team Class 2A selection as an athlete. Snow has multiple junior college offers and was recently offered by Central Arkansas.

DB — Cameron Jackson, 5-8, 170 Union

Why he’s here: Jackson had a solid season for the Yellowjackets this season. Jackson had 46.5 tackles and three interceptions for the Yellowjackets and was named a Division 5-3A Super 22 selection, helping the Yellowjackets to an 8-3 season and a division championship.

P — Jess Johnson, 5-11, 175, Jr., Sebastopol

Why he’s here: Johnson was a do-it-all player for the Bobcats. Johnson was a first-team Class 1A All-state punter after averaging 30.7 yards a punt this season with a long of 62 yards and four inside the 20. He also had 45 rushes for 284 yards and 12 catches for 233 yards.

All-purpose — Ky’Yon Harris, 5-10, 208, Jr., Union

Why he’s here: Harris was a do-everything player for the Yellowjackets this season. Harris had 503 yards rushing and 203 yards receiving with 12 TDs and led Union with 76 total points. On defense, Harris had 69 tackles with three interceptions. Harris was a Division 5-3A Super 22 selection for the Yellowjackets.

Honorable mention

De’Traun Brown, Newton

Kamari Brown, Newton County

Jackson Bunyard, NCA

Tyler Castillo, NCA

Cade Clarke, Newton County

Jalen Gray, Lake

Tank Haralson, Union

U’Darrian Hickman, Union

Cooper Johnson, Newton County

Colten Kelly, NCA

Rodarius Nelson, Lake

Cy Marshall, Sebastopol

Davarian McDonald, Union

Caleb Parkman, Newton County

Tyler Perkins, Sebastopol

L.T. Phillips, Newton County

Jaylin Rogers, Union

Corey Taylor, Newton

Tristan Wallace, Union

Kylan Wilkerson, Newton