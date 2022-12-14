The Newton County boys’ soccer picked up two big wins in division play last week.

Newton county took a big 2-1 over rival West Lauderdale and a 3-0 shutout win over Kosciusko.

Newton County will return from the Christmas break and host Louisville on Jan. 3. They will travel to Kosciusko on Thursday, Jan. 5 before traveling to Clarkdale on Saturday.

County boys 3, Kosciusko 0

The Cougars got a shutout in goal and took a win over the Whippets.

Brian Sanchez scored the first goal with an assist by Cade Cooley. Brody Parkes scored the second goal with an assist by Cooley while Bran Sanchez scored the third goal for the Cougars.

County girls 1, Kosciusko 0

The Lady Cougars got a shutout win over the Lady Whippets.

Newton County’s lone goal came from Hellen Sanchez with an assist by Kaylee Avant.

County boys 2, West Lauderdale 1

The Cougars took advantage of a penalty kick and took a one-goal win over the Knights.

“The boys are now 6-0 in district and we are halfway through district play,” coach Will Thompson said. “We will begin our second round of games after the holidays. I liked the fight my guys showed against two very good teams this week.”

Cade Mangum scored the first goal for Newton County with an assist by Tate Baucum.

Baucum then gave the Cougars the win with a goal on a penalty kick.

West Lauderdale girls 8, County 0

The Lady Cougars lost to state power West Lauderdale in a shutout loss.

“Our girls didn’t have their best game offensively against Kosy but they got the job done,” coach Sara Thompson said. “We had a tough game against West Lauderdale. We are ready to bounce back after the break and secure that spot in the playoffs.”