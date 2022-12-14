The Newton County Academy girls moved to 9-3 on the season after splitting a pair of games last week.

The Lady Generals beat the Meridian Homeschool Lady Flyers 43-34 on Thursday before falling 66-40 to Lamar School on Friday.

The Generals lost their only contest, falling 53-30 to Lamar School.

NCA will host the Meridian Homeschool on Thursday, Dec. 29th in their next contest.

NCA will return from the Christmas break and host Wayne Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and then host Kemper Academy on Thursday, Jan. 5 to open district play.

NCA girls 43, Meridian Homeschool 34

NCA doubled up Meridian in the first period and held on to take a nine-point win on Thursday.

NCA jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the first period and then outscored Meridian 10-6 in second to take a 22-11 lead at the half. NCA then outscored Meridian 15-6 in the third to take a 37-17 lead into the fourth. Meridian outscored NCA 17-6 in the fourth for the final margin.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 17 points while Cayden Alexander had 12 points and Emmee Reese added seven points.

Lamar School boys 53, NCA 30

The Raiders pulled away in the second half and took a 23-point win over the Generals in their only action last week.

NCA led 10-8 at the end of the first period before Lamar outscored the Generals 13-7 in the second to take a 21-17 lead at the half. Lamar then pulled away in the second half as they outscored NCA 17-8 in the third and 15-5 in the fourth.

Trace Evans led NCA with 13 points and eight rebounds while Jackson Bunyard added nine points.

Lamar School girls 66, NCA 40

The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Generals in each of the first three periods and took a 26-point win on Friday.

Lamar led 19-10 at the end of the first and outscored NCA 18-8 in the second to lead 37-18 at the half. Lamar then outscored NCA 19-12 in the third to extend the lead to 56-30 going to the fourth. Each team scored 10 in the fourth for the final margin.

Macie Woodham led NCA with 11 points while Cayden Alexander had seven points and Emmee Reese added five points.