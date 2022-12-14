The Lake Lady Hornets picked up two more wins last week in contrasting fashion.

Lake blew out Sebastopol 63-16 on Tuesday before needing overtime to beat Kemper County 53-50 on Friday.

The Lady boys lost both games last week, falling 48-45 to Sebastopol and 57-39 to Kemper County.

Lake is scheduled to play at Pisgah on Monday and will then host Scott Central on Thursday and will not return to play until Monday, Jan. 2 at the Newton Shootout.

Lake girls 63, Sebastopol 16

The Lady Hornets outscored the Lady Bobcats in every period and took a 47-point win.

Lake jumped out to a 19-3 lead and outscored Sebastopol 17-7 in the second to lead 36-10 at the half. Lake then outscored Sebastopol 15-4 in the third and 12-2 in the fourth.

Laneisha Palm led Lake with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Brooke Harris had 11 points and 11 rebounds while Lyric Lay added 11 points. Taylor Clark had six points and four rebounds while Kellis Odom had four points, five steals and three rebounds.

Sebastopol boys 48, Lake 45

The Bobcats pulled away late and took a three-point win over the Hornets in their only action last week.

Each team scored 11 points in the first period and Sebastopol outscored Lake 16-14 in the second to lead 27-25 at the half. In a tight third period, Lake outscored Sebastopol 8-5 and led 33-32 going to the fourth. But Sebastopol outscored Lake 16-12 in the fourth to take the win.

Luke McGarrity led Sebastopol with 20 points while Kenyon White had nine points. Kari Michaels and Hayden Moorehead each had six points apiece while Jaylin Hughes added five points.

O’Darius Johnson led Lake with 15 points while Cameron Hunt had 14 points and Curly Robinson added nine points.

Lake girls 53, Kemper County 50

The Lady Hornets got a 31-point effort from Laneisha Palm and took a three-point win over the Lady Wildcats in overtime to open division play last week.

Each team scored nine in the first period while Kemper outscored Lake 8-6 in the second to lead 17-15 at the half. Kemper extended the lead in the third, outscoring Lake 16-13 to lead 33-28. Lake then forced overtime by outscoring Kemper 17-12. Lake then outscored Kemper 8-5 in the overtime period to take the win.

Palm led Lake with 31 points, seven steals and five rebounds. Kelis Odom had seven points and three rebounds while Taylor Clark had five points and three rebounds. Brook Harris also had seven blocks, six rebounds and three steals.

Kemper County boys 57, Lake 39

The Wildcats opened an early lead and cruised to an 18-point win over the Hornets.

Kemper jumped out to a 19-9 lead in the first period outscored Lake 19-13 in the second to lead 38-22 at the half. Kemper then outscored Lake 9-7 in the third and each team scored 10 points in the fourth for the final margin.

Curly Robinson led Lake with 13 points while Cameron Hunt had eight points. Caden Moss and LeBron Jones each had seven points apiece.