The Union basketball teams got a warmup before they enter Division 5-3A play this week.

Union swept a pair of games from Sebastopol as the Lady Yellowjackets won 39-25 and the Yellowjackets won 48-42.

Union will return to play this week as they begin Division 5-3A play on Tuesday when they play at Forest. Union will then play at Enterprise on Friday before hosting Lamar School on Saturday.

Sebastopol will host Ethel on Tuesday night and then play in the coat County Tournament at the end of the week. The Sebastopol girls are the No. 3 seed and will take on Forest on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Sebastopol boys are the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 seed Lake on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Union girls 39, Sebastopol 25

The Lady Yellowjackets opened up a double-digit lead in the first half and took a 14-point win over the Lady Bobcats on Thursday.

In a defensive contest, Union led 8-3 at the end of the first and then outscored Sebastopol 11-5 in the second period to lead 19-8 at the half. In an evenly played second half, Sebastopol outscored Union 9-8 in the third while the Lady Yellowjackets outscored the Lady Bobcats 11-9 in the fourth.

Gracyn Tillman led Union with 12 points, six steals and four rebounds. Kylee Madden had 10 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals while Anna Shaw had eight points and four rebounds. Rymia Craft had six points, 10 rebounds and six steals while Destiny Moulds also pulled down eight rebounds and had two blocks.

Union boys 48, Sebastopol 42

The Yellowjackets overcame an early deficit and held on to take a six-point win over the Bobcats.

Sebastopol led 9-5 at the end of the first period before Union outscored the Bobcats 10-4 in the second period to take a slim 15-13 lead into the half. Union then outscored Sebastopol 15-10 in the third to take a 30-23 lead going into the fourth. Sebastopol outscored Union 19-18 in the fourth for the final margin.

Michael Buffington and Cambrian Rushing each had 14 points apiece for Union.

Luke McGarrity led Sebastopol with 15 points while Kari Micheals had 13 points and Kenyon White added six points.