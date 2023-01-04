The Newton County Academy boys’ basketball team gave head coach Tanner Smith a late Christmas present this past week.

The Generals beat Laurel Homeschool 53-48 to give Smith his 100th career win.

The Lady Generals also beat the Meridian Homeschoolers 44-26 in their only action of the week.

NCA will return to action on Tuesday as they will host Wayne Academy on Tuesday and then will open district play on Friday as they host Kemper County.

NCA boys 53, Laurel Homeschool 48

The General grabbed their second win of the season as they took a five-point victory over the Night Hawks on Thursday.

NCA built a first-half lead as they outscored Laurel 13-9 in the first period and 12-9 in the second to lead 25-18 at the half. Laurel then outscored NCA 12-9 in the third to cut the lead to 34-30 going to the fourth. But NCA outscored Laurel 19-18 in the fourth to hang on and take the win.

Jackson Bunyard led NCA with 21 points while Noah Agent had 20 points.

NCA girls 44, Meridian Homeschool 26

The Lady Generals outscored the Lady Flyers in every period and took an 18-point win on Thursday.

In a low-scoring first half, NCA outscored Meridian 6-4 in the first and 9-6 in the second to lead 15-10 at the half. NCA continued to extend its lead in the second half and then outscored Meridian 15-12 in the third and 14-4 in the fourth to take the win.

Lily Hollingsworth led NCA with 21 points while Cayden Alexander had 13 points. Macie Woodham and Addie Bergeron each chipped in four points apiece.