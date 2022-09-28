With skyrocketing inflation and repurposing and recycling home goods trending, the Highway 15 Yard Sale that begins tomorrow and runs through Sunday will be a thrifter’s dream road trip.

The Hwy. 15 Yard Sale started almost seven years ago and is a well-marked digital trail starting in Newton and ending in Maben that attracts shoppers from throughout the southeastern region looking for hidden treasure amid others castoffs. It is 125 miles of homeowners putting things in their yard for sale, and business owners like Tim Bozeman at Just Pickin’ are anticipating extra customers.

Bozeman, an organizer of the event and manager of the Hwy. 15 Yard Sale Facebook page, said he is anticipating good turn out from both buyers and sellers for the event which is usually held twice a year in June and October. The sale’s Facebook presence has grown from 1,500 followers to about 12,000 current followers. The Facebook page is also a place where participants log their locations for shoppers to follow. Last week, Bozeman said he had nearly 100 different locations posted on the Facebook map with more anticipated to follow.

Bozeman said the Hwy. 15 yard sale is particularly attractive for a few reasons.

“The main thing is our Southern prices,” Bozeman said. “A lot of other places (resale shops) supply their stores in places like Michigan and north of here hit the road for sales like this one. I think there are a lot of people that are looking for general merchandise they can use. Then there are people that also get a lot of stuff they are going to resell.”

In addition to the individuals setting up in their yards, there are several areas like the American Legion Hut in Decatur and the Hwy. 15 Flea Market in Union that will play host to multiple vendors of new and used items as well as food vendors. Bozeman also said several businesses such as Woody’s in Noxapater and Louisville Trading Company will be participating in the event and providing space to vendors wanting a closer spot to Hwy. 15. And, if shoppers reach the end of the Hwy. 15 yard sale in Maben they will find an entire town participating with special sales and vendors, Bozeman said.

Bozeman said even those not interested in buying or selling can enjoy the Hwy. 15 yard sale for the social aspect. People from all over Mississippi and surrounding states enjoy getting out and riding from stop to stop, visiting with sellers and shoppers alike. “There’s just a real social aspect to it that I think a lot of people enjoy,” he said.