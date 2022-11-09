At this point of the season, Lake coach Tate Hanna said the most important thing is to survive and advance.

The Hornets did just, using a stingy defense to take a 28-7 win over Pisgah on Friday.

The Hornets (6-5) will travel to East Marion on Friday in a second-round playoff game.

Hanna said the Hornets accomplished what they wanted to on Friday night, which was to advance and stay healthy.

“The main thing at this point of the year is to win and move on and stay healthy,” Hanna said. “We got all the kids playing time and if you can do all of that, it’s a good night. I’m not worried about scoring a bunch of points. I could care less about the score at the end, I just want to win the game and get to the next game and stay healthy. That’s a big thing, we have stayed healthy the majority of the year.”

The two teams traded punts to begin the game and the Hornets struck fast on their second possession as Kelon Rhodes scored on a 48-yard run. Frank Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 7-0 early in the first quarter.

After forcing two Pisgah punts, the Hornets extended their lead as they went 75 yards in five plays. Rhodes found the end zone again as he scored on a 25-yard run. Pazos hit the PAT and the Hornets led 14-0.

Pisgah got its only points of the game on the next possession as they scored on a 67-yard pass to cut the lead to 14-7.

After swapping punts, Lake added another score in the first half as they went 65 yards in three plays. Rhodes scored his third touchdown of the half on a 60-yard run. Pazos hit the PAT and the Hornets led 21-7 at the half.

“One of our big things all year is we have done really well against the run,” Hanna said. “I thought we shut down their run game. The only play we gave up was a deep ball. We were right there to knock it down and they winded up scoring. At this point in the playoffs, you have to be able to stop the run. The strongest part of our defense is the box and they have done a good job all year.”

Pisgah got the ball to start the second half, but a Cameron Hunt interception ended a scoring threat.

The Hornets added one last score early the fourth quarter when Nicholas Macklin scored on a 47-yard run for the final margin of 28-7.

“It was a quick game, and we were done about 9 o’clock,” Hanna said. “They did a good job of eating up some clock and we only completed one pass. I thought we did a good job on both sides of the ball. We gave up one long pass in the second quarter and let them get seven points. They were never really in the game.”

The Hornets had 336 yards of total of offense. Rhodes had 198 yards on 19 carries. Macklin had 68 yards on two carries while Gray had 62 yards on nine carries.