James Larry Payne Sr. (Larry), of Hattiesburg, Mississippi passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021, after reaching the age of 76 years old. He died peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Living Facility.

Larry was born in Vicksburg and raised in Newton. Larry graduated from Newton High School, Class of 1962, and then went to East Central Community College. He then received his Bachelor of Science in education from the University of Southern Mississippi, Class of 1967.

Larry was a devoted Christian and a member of Parkway Heights United Methodist Church. He was an Officer (OCS Class 9) in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity.

He was a good father and husband who always cared for his wife and children and did the best he could to teach and guide them. He was also a loving grandfather and a new “great-grand” father.

He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, and a man who would give his shirt for a friend. Larry was a strong supporter of the University of Southern Mississippi and inductee to the University of Southern Mississippi Hall of Fame, President of Alumni, and Circle of Champion. Larry and his brother, Jimmy, were pioneers in the pharmaceutical industry founding U.A.D. Laboratories which was based in Jackson.

Larry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Newell Payne; three sons, Jimmy, Keith (Audra), and Arlys (Lauren); grandchildren, Brooke (Josh), Hannah, Jessica, Austin, Carson, Dustin, and Rebecca; great-grandson, Riley James; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded by his mother, Ada Pearl Starnes Payne; stepmother, Juanita McMillon Payne; father, James “Buck” Oree Payne; and brother, Jimmy Austin Payne.

Donations can be made to charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

