﻿The Newton County Academy Lady Generals opened up the 2022 season last week with a game at the East Central Community College Tournament.

The Lady Generals lost the season opener to Leake Academy, falling 9-2 in the opener.

NCA also started against Hartfield and were down 5-0 when the game was called due to rain.

NCA is scheduled to host Winston Academy on Monday and then Wayne on Thursday. On Saturday, NCA will plays I the Presbyterian Christian Tournament as they will take on Lamar Christian at 11:45 a.m. and then Presbyterian Christian at 1:30 p.m.

Leake 9, NCA 2

The Lady Generals struggled in the field as the Lady Rebels overcame an early deficit to take a seven-run win on Saturday.

NCA scratched two runs in the bottom of the first before Leake answered with one in the second, three in the third and five in the fourth.

Leake outhit NCA 8-5 in the contest but the Lady Generals committed seven errors in the field, resulting in eight unearned runs.

Addison Mathis led NCA at the plate, going 2-for-3 on the day. Addie Bergerson and Cayden Alexander both singled and scored a run while Macie Woodham singled and had an RBI for the Lady Generals.

Lilly Hollingsworth was solid on the mound, going all seven innings as she gave up nine runs, only one earned, on eight hits and two walks while striking out five.

Hartfield 5, NCA 0

The Lady Hawks scored all five of their runs in the first inning in a game called due to rain after two innings.

NCA didn’t have a hit in the two innings but drew two ways as Lilly Hollingsworth and Addison Mathis both walked.

Hollingsworth started in the circle and pitched both innings and gave up five runs, only two earned, on two hits and three walks. NCA also committed three errors in the field.