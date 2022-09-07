﻿The Newton County Academy girls softball team picked up two big wins last week.

The Lady Generals took a big 14-1 win over Kemper Academy on Monday and then beat Calhoun 10-9 on Tuesday in a pair of district games.

Adriane Luke swings for extra bases for the Lady Generals.



NCA Photo / Special to The Appeal

NCA 14, Kemper Academy 1

The Lady Generals used a pair of big innings to take a five-inning, run-rule win over the Lady Rams on Monday.

NCA scored three runs in the first and four in the second and led 7-1 after three. The Lady Generals added one in the fourth and finished with one in the sixth.

NCA had 15 hits in the contest. Sydnee Cosgrove was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs while Lilly Hollingsworth was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Cayden Alexander was also 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Adriane Luke was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Macie Woodham was 2-for-3 while Addison Mathis singled and drove in two runs. Maggie Vance, Addie Bergeron and Addisyn Fox also singled and scored runs.

Cosgrove started in the circle and pitched all five innings, giving up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine.

NCA 10, Calhoun 9

The Lady Generals used a pair of big innings and held on to take a one-run win over Calhoun on Tuesday in district play.

NCA scored four in the first and led one in the fifth and led 5-2. NCA then scored five in the sixth while Calhoun scored six in the sixth and one in the seventh.

NCA had six hits and took advantage of seven errors and five walks.

Sydnee Cosgrove was 2-for3 with two walks and three runs scored while Addie Bergeron had two walks and scored two runs. Adriane Luke doubled and drove in two runs while Maggie Vance singled and drove in two runs as well.

Lilly Hollingsworth pitched all seven innings and gave up nine runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four.