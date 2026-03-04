The Lake High School Boys Powerlifting Team powered their way to a Class 2A South State Championship last week at Pelahatchie High School. Leading the way with individual weight class titles were JJ Green (123 lb.), Johnovan Hawkins (148 lb.), Logan Stroud (220 lb.), Carter Callahan (242 lb.), and Josh Posey (275 lb.). Adding to the success with a second-place finishes were Mitez Ickom (148 lb.) and Jeremiah Mayers (165 lb.); Brayden Clark (275 lb.) and Emmanuel Holingsworth (181 lb.) with third-place finishes; and Tristan Harris (165 lb.) and Mason Hattaway (114 lb.) with a fourth-place finishes.

The team will compete for the Class 2A State Championship in Jackson on March 28.