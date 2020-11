The Union High School Beta Club members who assisted Circuit Clerk Mike Butler with election returns include, from left, (front) Julia Espinoza, Ali McElhenney, (second row) Rowan Feasel, Bankston Rush, (third row) Brendan Harrison, Matthew Lott; (back) Michael Hurley and Alex Sharp. | Submitted Photo

