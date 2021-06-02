Dear Editor,

Decatur residents will have the opportunity to vote on the sale of beer, wine, and alcohol on July 6, 2021. The sale of adult beverages is an economic issue for Decatur. The number of “wet” towns and counties has accelerated rapidly throughout Mississippi, bringing increased sales tax revenue and growth to those areas. Prohibiting the sale of adult beverages places our merchants in an unfair setting with close-by competition.

We are a small town and our elected leaders are to be commended for running Decatur on such a tight budget. We have an opportunity to make a difference. A new limb truck would sure be nice for starters. Vote yes on July 6. Lets invest in our hometown. Thank you so much.

Ada McGrevey

Decatur