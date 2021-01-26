Litter, garbage is a huge problem

Dear Editor,

As many of you have noticed as you ride down the highways in our communities, unless you are one of the guilty ones, trash has become an overwhelming, growing problem. It is a problem that is going to take everyone, not just a few citizens here and there, to solve this epidemic. There is nothing to say appealing or positive about this problem. There is a place for everything and everything for a place. Trash does not belong along our highways and county roads.

This is an easy, “do it yourself” task that everyone can help with and may improve health issues by simply keeping the areas around you picked up. As Mississippians, we need to take more pride in our communities and state. We have always been labeled last in everything, except obesity. This could be our chance to be the first at something. We are not the only state with this problem, but maybe we could set an example and be the lead for once. We have visitors that come here, some for the first time, to attend events such as weddings, funerals, sporting events, state and county fairs. It would be such an honor to have these individuals go back to their home states and say positive things about our clean, non-littered highways and county roads.

When you genuinely care about something, you should take care of it in the best way. Let us please start taking care of our communities, state and planet by not littering. After all, these are God-given gifts bestowed upon us as citizens of Mississippi. Psalm 24:1 states, “The Earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the worlds, and all who live in it.

Miranda Fulton

Little Rock