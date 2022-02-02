Units with Newton, Decatur and Hickory fire departments responded to a grass and woods fire on Hwy. 504 just south of Newton on Jan. 31.

Units were assisted by Newton County EMA, Newton County Sheriff Department and Mississippi Forestry Commission. The fire started as a controlled burn but soon got out of control when the wind shifted and gained strength burning approximately six acres and extending dangerously close to the land owners home and some outline buildings. The fire picked up speed and turned towards a church next to the property burning. The land owner with the assistance of some neighbors battled the blaze to control as much as possible while enduring heavy smoke and flames until fire units arrived. Firefighters focused their efforts towards the home and church and extinguished the fire as forestry units arrived.