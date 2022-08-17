Local Newton County ropers Gaston Strickland, Peyton Strickland, and Joiner Peoples dominated the break away, team roping, and tie-down roping events — bringing home first place titles and a shot at the State 4-H Show held in Jackson.

Joiner Peoples was named the District High Point Jr. and Gaston Strickland captured the High Point Senior award. In the speed events, Josi Johnson had the fastest time of the event in the stake race and won the pole bending event with her home raised and trained “Champs Super Jackie.”

These kids were also involved with the 2022 National Little Britches Finals Rodeo (NLBFR), which was held July 4-10th at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Josi was the Reserve Champion in the first go of the National Finals in the Senior Girl Trail course and brought home a buckle and prize money. Gaston Strickland, who is a senior this year, was third place in the second round of Team roping, fifth place in the short round making him eighth overall in the average for Senior Team Roping, which is quite an accomplishment at the national level of competition. The 4-H Horse program is open to kids 8-18 and welcomes all level of riders.

This is a great opportunity for families to get involved with horses, especially if they have a child who loves horses but they don’t know where to begin.

It can be challenging when parents don’t know and don’t know who to ask. This is what the 4-H and Mississippi State University is here for. For more information on the 4-H Horse program, please contact the MSU Extension office at 601-635-7011.