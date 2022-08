On June 28, 2022, Mildred Gardner of Union celebrated the first birth in the second century of her life. Born in 1921 to Edgar and Isabelle Dansby Busby, Mildred was raised in the House community. She taught school for thirty-seven years. Mildred was married to the late Ralph Garner of Union. Their children are Linda (Bill) Henley of Talbott, Tenn., and Nancy Carol Gardner of Union. They have one grandson, Mike Henley of Talbott, Tenn.