﻿Going into last year, first-year Newton County Academy coach Steve Nelson didn’t know what to expect playing against teams he knew nothing about.

This year, Nelson knows a little more after going 7-4 last year and won the District 2-2A championship. But just because Nelson has a little more prior knowledge, it doesn’t make the schedule any easier.

“It’s a very competitive schedule,” Nelson said. “That second game is a big one. If you get started off 1-0, that would be great and we will have a lot at home after that. If we can take care of business at our home field, we will be okay. We have had a great summer with great attendance and have worked hard. We are getting ready for July 25 and will be practicing soon.”

Nelson said the Generals don’t currently have a pre-season jamboree or scrimmage planned and are scheduled to kick off the season on Aug. 19 as they travel to Calhoun Academy, a team that beat them 16-14.

“I don’t really know what to expect from them,” Nelson said. “I think they lost 11-12 seniors and we lost seven. They beat us by two points last year so it’s a good chance it will be another close game and a chance to get us ready for that first district game.”

On Aug. 26, NCA will make the long road trip to Gulfport to take on Christian Collegiate after beating the Bulldogs 42-30 last year.

“They have lots of speed and they didn’t lose but one senior,” Nelson said. “It will be a big game for us because it’s the opening of division play. We would like to get off to a good start. They have a very elusive quarterback and they didn’t lose but one guy from last year. They have lots of skill people and it will be a challenge.”

After two straight road trips to start the season, NCA will host Prentiss Christian on Sept. 2 in the first of five straight home games. NCA beat Prentiss 52-44 last year.

“They return a great tailback that is very fast,” Nelson said. “They lost their quarterback but still have one back there they can hand it to that can go the distance at any time.”

The following week, NCA will host Delta Academy, a team they beat 56-48 last year.

“They probably have one of the best wide receivers around,” Nelson said. “His brother was the quarterback last year and he can really play. They have some good skill guys. I don’t know how much they lost but I know we will have our hands full with that receiver. It seems like we will have our hands full almost every week.”

On Sept. 16, NCA will host Wilkinson County Christian, a team that handed the Generals a 32-0 loss last year.

“They have lots of athletes,” Nelson said. “They dotted our eyes last year and we didn’t play well at all. They have some good skill guys and some good size. They play pretty good football and whipped our tales last year.”

The following week, NCA will host Discovery Christian, a team they beat 38-6 last year.

“They are young from what I have been told,” Nelson said. “They were young last year and are just starting out in football. It’s another division game so it’s an important game. We have to take care of business there.”

On Sept. 30, NCA will host rival Kemper Academy and new head coach Steve Cheatham. NCA won 52-14 last year.

“That should be an interesting matchup,” Nelson said. “They have a change of coaches with Steve Cheatham and he has done a really good job everywhere he has been. It will be interesting to see what rolls out there for the Kemper Academy Rams this season.”

On Oct. 7, NCA will hit the road and make the 148-mile road trip to Ben’s Ford in Bogalusa, La.

“We play five games in a row at home and then have to make the long road trip to Ben’s Ford,” Nelson said. “They will be much improved. They have a really good JV team last year and those kids will be 10th graders this year. It’s a long way to Bogalusa, La., to play a football game. A long road trip like that is a challenge and we will have to be ready to play.”

The following week, NCA will host Tallulah Academy, a team they lost to 54-44 last year.

“They were probably the most physical team we played last year,” Nelson said. “They believe in running it down your throat and then throwing some play-action. It will be a good game. They have a lot of tradition and will dress out a lot of kids.”

The final game of the regular season will be at home against the Mississippi School of the Deaf. The game will be played on Thursday night at 6 p.m.

“It’s better to play that last week,” Nelson said. “I feel like you don’t know what kind of team they will have from one year to the next. We could be open the next week and that would leave us with two straight open weeks. I just think it’s good to compete every week.”

﻿NCA schedule

Aug. 19 at Calhoun

Aug. 26 at CCA

Sept. 2 Prentiss

Sept. 9 Delta

Sept. 16 Wilkinson County

Sept. 23 Discovery

Sept. 30 Kemper

Oct. 7 at Ben’s Ford

Oct. 14 Tallulah

Oct. 20 MSD