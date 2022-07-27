Lanier uses ‘high motor’ to anchor defensive line for Tigers

Last year, Newton football coach Zach Grady told Dontavis Lanier that the defensive tackle was going to have to start on the offensive side of the ball.

Grady said Lanier didn’t like the idea at first but Grady wouldn’t hear the complaining.

“We moved him to offensive line last year and like every guy who thinks he is a pass-rushing machine, he hated it,” Grady said. “He told me he didn’t know if he could play offensive line and I told him he was either going to get out there and get good at it or he was going to get the brakes beat off us. I told him I wasn’t going to take him out.”

As Lanier accepted the reality of the situation, it started to pay dividends.

“After a while, he bought into it and after a while, it actually helped him on defense,” Grady said. “He started learning his blocking schemes and how teams try to attack him as a defensive tackle. So he got a better understanding of what he was supposed to do defensively and he had an outstanding season.”

The moved paid big dividends for the Tigers as Lanier had 96 total tackles with 30 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Lanier was named a Class 2A All-state defensive lineman for the Tigers for his efforts.

“I felt like I separated myself last year,” Lanier said. “I took the weight room more serious and bought into what Coach Grady was telling me. What really helped me was playing offensive line so I knew what the offense was trying to do to me and I knew how to defend it.”

Grady said Lanier got better and better as the season went on.

“He plays with a high motor,” Grady said. “He’s not the tallest guy but he has long arms so he is able to get them off his chest naturally and at this level , if you can use your hands and play with a good motor, you can be really good. He was able to have enough energy where he made plays the entire game. He made a lot of effort plays. He had a lot of tackles because he understood the blocking schemes better. He was getting tackles galore because he understood better how to squeeze. Once he started to understand things, he started to make tackles that he was missing the year before.”

Lanier, who stands at 6-foot and weighs 265 pounds, currently has offers from Hinds, Pearl River, Gulf Coast, Northwest, Northeast, Coahoma and Southwest Assemblies of God University. Lanier said he has also had interest from East Mississippi, Jones and most of the other junior colleges in the state.

“Right now, I feel I have a lot of schools talking to me right now,” Lanier said. My spring game really helped my recruiting out. I had a really good season last year and made all-state, all-district and had 96 tackles. I’m just trying to build off of that and as a team we are trying to get farther than we got last year. I’m just keeping it open right now.”

In one half during the spring, Lanier said he had six tackles and two sacks in one half. He said the recruiter from Gulf Coast offered him the same day.

Grady said whomever signs Lanier will be getting a solid citizen and a great teammate.

“If a recruiter calls me, I tell them what every coach in America says and in this case it’s true, he’s a great kid,” Grady said. “If you look at a successful program, you are going to have the kid that gets all the notoriety but as a coach you are going to have to have those guys who show up and work every day. You have to have those guys who come to work every day and sometimes do a job that nobody else really wants to do and that guy is Dontavis Lanier.”

Grady said Lanier does all the dirty work that helps teams win football games.

“Having guys like that Dontavis is what makes us who we are as a team and a chance to be really good,” Grady said. “The more of those guys you can have, the better you are going to be. You can have five Tyreke’s but without those guys, it just doesn’t work. Somebody has to do that dirty job, somebody has to be the plumber and he is the plumber for us. And you don’t need him until you need him.”

Grady said he has seen Lanier grow not only as a player but as a team leader as well.

“He is a leader,” Grady said. “He has younger siblings. You have to be creative these days as a coach. Mom may not get off and he has to go get his siblings and get them started on their homework and he’s still on time for practice. You don’t want to do it as a coach, but you have to. This is a kid who is a family leader at a young age. He would cringe if you had to call his mother. That’s what you want out of a kid. Dad is involved in his life and goes with him on his visits and is active in the program. He is a well-rounded kid and he’s a good one.”

Lanier said there are seven seniors who had to start as freshmen who hope to lead Newton to the promised land this season.

“This is my senior year and it’s going to be my role to lead the team and be one of the guys that Coach Grady can depend on,” Lanier said. “I have to help the younger kids coming up. We are really playing for a ring and this is the year to do that. I feel like with the work we have been putting in this year, this team is better than last year’s team. We have bought really bought in. Everybody is working hard, nobody is missing practice and we are holding each other accountable. To me, it has been a mental things. We have always been as talented as other teams. But mentally, we weren’t there. I feel like we are stronger mentally. We know what it takes to win. We have had some deep play runs cut short. Like Scott Central last year.”

Grady finally sees Lanier and his teammates learning to “trust the process.”

“This is my first group that I’ve had all the way through,” Grady said. “This is my first process group. Newton has always had talent and we had a lot of talent last year. Having talent will kill your program faster than not having talent. That may sound crazy but if you have talent you may not buy into the process of working out all summer and coming up here and working on your off days. That’s what winning teams do. You have to have players who buy into the whole process and we finally have that.”

Lanier is also on the Newton track team where he throws the shot put and discus. When he’s not playing football, Lanier works at Subway in Newton. Lanier said he has a 3.0 GPA and has already made a 19 on the ACT and would like to major in sports science in college and be an athletic trainer.