It was a historic season for the Union girls basketball program.

The Lady Yellowjackets advanced to the Class 2A semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum, going to the “Big House” for the first time since the 1993 season when former coach Steve Harber took the Yellowjackets to Jackson.

The trip wasn’t without some dramatics as the Lady Yellowjackets needed a come-from-behind win over West Lincoln in the playoffs to advance to the quarterfinals. Union then beat Puckett 61-31 to advance to the semifinals, where they lost to defending champion Calhoun City to end their season.

Union finished with a 25-7 record. Head coach Matt Wilbanks decided he would leave and take the girls job at Morton. Union then promoted assistant Kelcia Bufkin to be the new head coach.