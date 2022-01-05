The Newton football team enjoyed another strong playoff run this past season but fell in the third to eventual state champion Scott Central.

The Tigers went 9-4 on the season and set a school record for points scored in a season, led by dynamic quarterback Tyreke Snow.

It wasn’t a season without its difficulties for the Tigers. Early in the season, head coach Zach Grady got in an altercation with a player and was suspended for a game. Later in the season, the Tigers played a game without quarterback Snow.