Newton proved once again that it’s a basketball school this past year.

The Newton boys once again made it to the Big House and put together a 13-game winning streak in the process, despite missing several games for COVID-related reasons earlier in the season.

In their semifinal matchup, the Tigers were dominant as they hammered Calhoun City 77-42.

The Tigers lost to Coahoma County 44-40 in the finals, falling short of another state championship for coach Crandal Porter.