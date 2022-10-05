Micah Garrison pulls away from a Kemper Academy defender. | NCA photo
Here are our football team's updated schedules and results:
|ECCC (0-5)
|Sept. 1
|at Coahoma
|L, 52-28
|Sept. 8
|Holmes
|L, 41-37
|Sept. 15
|Hinds
|L, 28-23
|Sept. 22
|at Jones
|L, 17-14
|Sept. 29
|Southwest
|L, 24-20
|Oct. 6
|at Northeast
|6:30 p.m.
|Oct. 15
|at Gulf Coast
|3:30 p.m.
|Oct. 20
|Co-Lin
|6:30 p.m.
|Oct. 27
|at Pearl River
|7 p.m.
|Lake (2-4)
|Aug. 26
|Enterprise
|L, 31-0
|Sept. 2
|Sebastopol
|L, 18-6
|Sept. 9
|at Pelahatchie
|W, 36-9
|Sept. 16
|Choctaw Central
|L, 12-6
|Sept. 23
|at Scott Central
|L, 52-6
|Sept. 30
|Kemper County
|W, 42-12
|Oct. 7
|at Newton
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|at Nanih Waiya
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|Stringer
|7 p.m.
|Newton (3-3)
|Aug. 26
|Hazlehurst
|L, 22-6
|Sept. 2
|Forest
|W, 34-28
|Sept. 9
|at Quitman
|L, 54-14
|Sept. 16
|Heidelberg
|W, 37-27
|Sept. 23
|at Yazoo City
|L, 27-26
|Sept. 30
|at Nanih Waiya
|W, 34-13
|Oct. 7
|Lake
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|at Kemper County
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|at Port Gibson
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|Newton County Academy (7-0)
|Aug. 19
|at Calhoun
|W, 48-18
|Aug. 26
|at CCA
|W, 36-32
|Sept. 2
|Prentiss
|W, 42-22
|Sept. 9
|Delta
|W, 54-20
|Sept. 16
|Wilkinson County
|W, 56-37
|Sept. 23
|Discovery
|W, 41-0
|Sept. 30
|Kemper
|W, 68-32
|Oct. 7
|at Ben’s Ford
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|Tallulah
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|Open
|Newton County (2-4)
|Aug. 26
|at West Lauderdale
|L, 41-10
|Sept. 2
|Raleigh
|L, 46-21
|Sept. 9
|at Scott Central
|L, 16-7
|Sept. 16
|Union
|W, 36-7
|Sept. 23
|at Sumrall
|L, 28-19
|Sept. 30
|Richland
|W, 49-0
|Oct. 7
|at Mendenhall
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|Northeast Jones
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|at Quitman
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|Open
|Sebastopol (4-2)
|Aug. 26
|McAdams
|W, 40-0
|Sept. 2
|at Lake
|W, 18-6
|Sept. 9
|Pisgah
|W, 22-6
|Sept. 16
|at Clarkdale
|L, 42-6
|Sept. 23
|West Lowndes
|W, 29-0
|Sept. 30
|at Vardaman
|L, 27-6
|Oct. 7
|Noxapater
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|at Ethel
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|at Leake County
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|French Camp
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 4
|at Hamilton
|7 p.m.
|Union (4-2)
|Aug. 26
|at Choctaw Central
|W, 32-22
|Sept. 2
|at Scott Central
|L, 48-14
|Sept. 9
|Leake Academy
|W, 13-6
|Sept. 16
|at Newton County
|L, 36-7
|Sept. 23
|Choctaw County
|W, 28-20
|Sept. 30
|at SE Lauderdale
|W, 35-0
|Oct. 7
|Enterprise
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 14
|Forest
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 21
|at Clarkdale
|7 p.m.
|Oct. 28
|Morton
|7 p.m.
