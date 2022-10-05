Micah Garrison pulls away from a Kemper Academy defender. | NCA photo

Football Schedule update for Oct. 5

Here are our football team's updated schedules and results: ﻿ECCC (0-5) Sept. 1 at Coahoma L, 52-28 Sept. 8 Holmes L, 41-37 Sept. 15 Hinds L, 28-23 Sept. 22 at Jones L, 17-14 Sept. 29 Southwest L, 24-20 Oct. 6 at Northeast 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Gulf Coast 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 Co-Lin 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Pearl River 7 p.m. ﻿Lake (2-4) Aug. 26 Enterprise L, 31-0 Sept. 2 Sebastopol L, 18-6 Sept. 9 at Pelahatchie W, 36-9 Sept. 16 Choctaw Central L, 12-6 Sept. 23 at Scott Central L, 52-6 Sept. 30 Kemper County W, 42-12 Oct. 7 at Newton 7 p.m. Oct. 14 Philadelphia 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Nanih Waiya 7 p.m. Oct. 28 Stringer 7 p.m. ﻿Newton (3-3) Aug. 26 Hazlehurst L, 22-6 Sept. 2 Forest W, 34-28 Sept. 9 at Quitman L, 54-14 Sept. 16 Heidelberg W, 37-27 Sept. 23 at Yazoo City L, 27-26 Sept. 30 at Nanih Waiya W, 34-13 Oct. 7 Lake 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Kemper County 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Port Gibson 7 p.m. Oct. 28 Philadelphia 7 p.m. ﻿Newton County Academy (7-0) Aug. 19 at Calhoun W, 48-18 Aug. 26 at CCA W, 36-32 Sept. 2 Prentiss W, 42-22 Sept. 9 Delta W, 54-20 Sept. 16 Wilkinson County W, 56-37 Sept. 23 Discovery W, 41-0 Sept. 30 Kemper W, 68-32 Oct. 7 at Ben’s Ford 7 p.m. Oct. 14 Tallulah 7 p.m. Oct. 21 Open ﻿Newton County (2-4) Aug. 26 at West Lauderdale L, 41-10 Sept. 2 Raleigh L, 46-21 Sept. 9 at Scott Central L, 16-7 Sept. 16 Union W, 36-7 Sept. 23 at Sumrall L, 28-19 Sept. 30 Richland W, 49-0 Oct. 7 at Mendenhall 7 p.m. Oct. 14 Northeast Jones 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Quitman 7 p.m. Oct. 28 Open ﻿Sebastopol (4-2) Aug. 26 McAdams W, 40-0 Sept. 2 at Lake W, 18-6 Sept. 9 Pisgah W, 22-6 Sept. 16 at Clarkdale L, 42-6 Sept. 23 West Lowndes W, 29-0 Sept. 30 at Vardaman L, 27-6 Oct. 7 Noxapater 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at Ethel 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Leake County 7 p.m. Oct. 28 French Camp 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at Hamilton 7 p.m. ﻿Union (4-2) Aug. 26 at Choctaw Central W, 32-22 Sept. 2 at Scott Central L, 48-14 Sept. 9 Leake Academy W, 13-6 Sept. 16 at Newton County L, 36-7 Sept. 23 Choctaw County W, 28-20 Sept. 30 at SE Lauderdale W, 35-0 Oct. 7 Enterprise 7 p.m. Oct. 14 Forest 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Clarkdale 7 p.m. Oct. 28 Morton 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.