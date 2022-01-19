Former Alabama center and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was selected as part of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame class, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday afternoon.

An All-American for the Crimson Tide in 1974, Croom is one of 18 players and three coaches that make up the 2022 list of inductees. He is also the 22nd Alabama player in program history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Croom helped the Crimson Tide to an impressive 32-4 record during his time at the Capstone, a run that included three consecutive conference titles, three top-10 finishes in the polls and the 1973 UPI national championship

Croom made history as the SEC’s first African-American head football coach when he was hired at Mississippi State in 2004 and would go on to be named the SEC Coach of the Year in 2007.

Croom was also inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2020 while having the Crimson Tide’s spring ‘Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award’ named in his honor.