Two Lake Lady Hornets were recently named to play in the Class 1A/2A/3A North-South All-Star Basketball game.

Lake seniors Laneisha Palm and Brooklyn Harris both made the squad.

This year’s all-star games will be played on Saturday, March 19 at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton. The 1A/2A/3A girls game is scheduled to be played at noon.

The Lady Hornets are coached by Maurice Bowie.