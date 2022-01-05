The Newton County tennis team brought home another state championship this past season.

The NCA boys captured the Class 2A state championship as they won three individual titles. The NCA boys dominated the doubles action as Jamie. Chapmana nd Taylor Burt won at the No. 1 spot while Zander Meeks and Reed Terrell won at the No. 2 spot. Corey Smith won in the No. 2 boys singles spot to secure the championship for NCA.

The NCA girls finished second in Class 2A as they got individual state championships, dominating the doubles action as well. Belle and Lilly Hollingsworth won the No. 1 spots while Caden Alexander and Ayden McDill won at the No. 2 spot.

It was the fourth state championship for head coach Pete Mazzella, two on the boys side and two on the girls side.