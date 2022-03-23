It was a rough week for the Newton County baseball team.

The Cougars had some tough sledding against local MAIS teams, falling 14-3 to Leake Academy on Monday and 14-3 to Southeast Lauderdale on Friday. They finished the week with an 8-6 loss to Southeast Lauderdale on Saturday.

Newton County, now 2-10 on the season, has three games scheduled for next week as they will play Wesson at Florence on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then travel to Neshoba Central on Friday at 2 p.m. They will finish the week on Saturday as they travel to Enterprise.

Leake 14, Newton County 3

The Rebels allowed only one hit and built an early lead as they took a run-rule win over the Cougars on Monday.

Leake scored four in the first and second to lead 8-0. Each team scored three in the fourth while Leake finished with three in the fifth to take the win.

Leake outhit Newton County 8-2 in the contest. Cooper Lewis tripled and drove in two runs while Griffin Bailey also singled.

Tyson Wood, Dalton Graham, Gatlin Huber, Brent Heidelberg, Cooper Lewis and Trent Renfrow all pitched for the Cougars, giving up 14 runs on eight hits and six walks with only seven earned runs and seven strikeouts.

SE Lauderdale 14, County 3

The Raiders finished strong and overcame an early deficit to take an 11-run win over the Cougars on Friday.

Newton County scored all three of its runs in the first inning while Lamar scored two in the fourth, six in the fifth, four in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

Lamar outhit Newton County 10-4 in the game. Cooper Lewis was 2-for-4 while Braxton May tripled and drove in two runs. Griffin Bailey singled and scored run. Wilson Jackson drew three walks while Gage Hollingsworth and Tyson Wood each walked twice.

Brent Heidelberg, Gatlin Huber, Gage Hollingsworth, Tyson Wood, Braxton May, Cooper Lewis and Hayden Amis all pitched for the Cougars, giving up 14 runs on 10 hits and 10 walks with only four earned runs and eight strikeouts.

SE Lauderdale 8, County 6

The Cougars committed 10 errors, gave up just four hits and dropped a two-run decision on Saturday.

After three scoreless innings, Southeast scored two in the fourth while County followed with four in the top of the fifth to take a 4-2 lead. But Southeast answered with three runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 8-4 lead. County finished with two in the seventh for the final margin.

County outhit Southeast Lauderdale 7-4 in the contest. Cooper Lewis was 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Braxton May was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Gage Hollingsworth doubled and drove in two runs while Tyson Wood also doubled.

Dalton Graham started on the mound and pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up four unearned runs on one hit while striking out three. Cooper Lewis pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on three hits while striking out four.