The Lady Yellowjackets only got in one game last week and got a dominant pitching performance to take a 5-0 win over Morton on Thursday.

Union scored one run in the first and second and three in the fifth.

Union outhit Morton 8-1 in the contest. Alanee Wheeler was 2-for-4 with two doubles while Tiara Campbell was 2-for-4 with a home run. Destiney Moulds doubled and drove in a run while Kaylee Holley, Lauryn Roebuck and Abigail Cleveland each singled and scored.

Wheeler was dominant on the mound for the Lady Yellowjackets as she gave up one hit and one walk while striking out 17.

Union is scheduled to play in the Clarkdale Spring Fling Tournament on Friday and Saturday.