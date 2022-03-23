The Newton County Academy baseball team won two out of three games last week.

After a 15-0 loss to Tri-County on Monday, NCA rebounded and took a 13-8 win over Columbus Christian on Thursday and an 8-6 win over Clinton Christian on Friday.

NCA will return to action this week as they will play Sacred Heart at the Stringer Tournament and will then play at Prentiss Christian on Tuesday.

NCA 8, Clinton Christian 6

The Generals scored late and held on to take a two-run win over the Warriors on Friday.

NCA scored two in the first but Clinton answered with one in the second and two in the top of the third to take a 3-2 lead. NCA answers with three in the bottom of the third to retake the lead at 5-3. Each team scored on in the fifth and two in the sixth as NCA took the win.

NCA had just three hits but drew four walks, had four hit batters and took advantage of three errors. Logan Smith was 2-for-3 with a doubled, two runs scored and two RBIs. Garrett Loper singled and drove in two runs while Steven Duke also had two RBIs. Braxton Kelly walked three times and scored twice while Jeremy Bunyard was hit twice and scored two runs.

Micah Garrison pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up three unearned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out five. Lawson Reeves pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks while Paxton Russell pitched the last 1 2/3 innings and gave up on hit while striking out three to pick up the win.

NCA 13, Columbus Christian 8

The Generals took advantage of seven errors and nine walks and took a four-run win over the Rams on Thursday.

NCA scored one in the first and Columbus answered with two in the bottom of the frame. NCA then scored two in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth to lead 10-2. Columbus then scored five in the fourth to cut the lead to 10-7. NCA then added one in the fifth and two in the seventh while Columbus scored one in the bottom of the seventh.

NCA had 10 hits, led by Logan Smith who was 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and two RBIs. Micah Garrison was 2-for-2 with two walks, three runs scored and three RBIs. Landon Reeves was 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Taylor Burt doubled and drove in four runs. Jace Harris also scored four runs

Tri-County 15, NCA 0

The Rebels needed just three innings to take a run-rule win over the Generals on Monday.

Tri-County scored four in the first, six in the second and five in the third.

Tri-County outhit NCA 10-4 in the contest. Garrett Loper, Micah Garrison, Taylor Burt and Paxton Russell each singled for NCA.

Lawson Reeves started and pitched one inning, giving up seven runs on four hits and three walks. Jeremy Bunyard pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on five hits and four walks while Logan Hitt pitched the last 1/3 of an inning.