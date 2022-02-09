The Union Lady Yellowjackets wrapped up their regular season this pair week with a pair of games.

The Lady Yellowjackets dropped a 27-22 decision to Morton on Tuesday for their second loss to the Lady Panthers and head coach Matt Wilbanks this season. Union then finished their regular season with a 61-22 win over Clarkdale.

The Union boys dropped both games this past week, falling 44-33 to Morton and 51-39 to Clarkdale.

Union will play in the Division 5-3A Tournament his week at Clarkdale. The Union girls will be the No. 1 seed as Morton is ineligible for the playoffs this season.

Union girls 61, Clarkdale 22

The Lady Yellowjackets started fast and had little trouble with the Lady Bulldogs as they took a 39-point win last week.

Union jumped out to a 29-1 lead in the first period and outscored Clarkdale 17-4 in the second to lead 46-5 at the half. Union outscored Clarkdale 10-6 in the third to lead 56-11 going to the fourth. Clarkdale took the fourth period 11-5 for the final margin.

Georgia Cooper led Union with 20 points while Kamiya Russell had 10 points. Keirra Russell had nine points while Kataya Bishop had seven points and Anna Shaw chipped in six points.

Clarkdale boys 51, Union 39

The Yellowjackets were unable to hold onto a first-half lead as the Bulldogs pulled away to take a 12-point win.

Each team scored eight points in the first period and Union outscored Clarkdale 12-7 in the second period to take a 20-15 led into the half. Clarkdale pulled away in the second half as they outscored Union 17-9 in the third and 19-10 in the fourth to take the win.

Kamarion Rushing Union with 12 points while Cameron Hickmon had eight points. Keon Hutchins had seven points while U’darrion Hickmon had five points.

Morton girls 27, Union 22

In a matchup of top girls teams in the division, the Lady Panthers handed Union its second loss in division play.

Morton led 5-1 at the end of the first and outscored Union 7-6 in the second to lead 12-7 at the half. Each team scored eight points in the third and seven points in the fourth as the Lady Panthers held on for the win.

Kamiya Russell led Union with eight points while Keirra Russell had six points and Georgia Cooper chipped in five points.

Morton boys 44, Union 33

The Panthers built an early lead and took an 11-point win over the Yellowjackets on Tuesday.

Morton jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first period and outscored Union 15-9 in the second to lead 31-14 at the half. Union took the fourth period 5-4 and outscored Morton 14-9 in the third for the final margin.

Keon Hutchins led Union with nine points while Kamarion Rushing had seven points. U’darrion Hickmon also chipped in six points.