Sebastopol coach Keith Brown wanted to get off to a fast start against McAdams on Friday night.

The Bobcats gave their new head coach exactly what he wanted as they jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead and cruised to a 40-0 win in a game that was shortened after a McAdams player was taken from the game by ambulance.

Brown said he was proud of the way his players handled a tough week.

“First off, I thought our kids did a good job of handling adversity this week,” Brown said. “We had one full practice and were in the gym Tuesday and Wednesday. We had to battle adversity all week and didn’t have a lot of physical preparation. We knew going in that the field was going to be sloppy. It was tough but I thought we did well with it. We got off to a fast start and that was important to us.”

The Bobcats got the ball to start the game and struck quickly when Kari Michaels hit Jake Kimble on a short pass that he turned into a 50-yard touchdown with 11:42 left in the first. Jess Johnson booted the PAT and Sebastopol led 7-0.

Sebastopol then recovered an ensuing onside kick. Three plays later, Michaels hit Tyler Perkins on a short screen pass that turned into a 70-yard touchdown pass. Johnson’s PAT was good, and Sebastopol led 14-0.

“One of the things we talked about was jumping on them early and we did that,” Brown said. “We came out and scored two quick touchdowns and I was proud of the way we did that. It was important to get off to a fast start, especially with the field conditions the way they were.”

After a McAdams punt, Sebastopol went 75 yards in six plays as Andrius McDougle scored on a 28-yard run. Johnson hit the PAT and Sebastopol led 21-0.

After swapping punts, Sebastopol got the ball on a short field at the McAdams 34. Three plays later, David Williams scored on a 15-yard on the second play of the second quarter. The PAT failed and Sebastopol led 27-0.

That score held for the rest of the second quarter until Presley Boykin recovered a McAdams fumble. Four plays later, Michaels scored on a 5-yard touchdown run. Johnson hit the PAT and the Bobcats led 34-0 at the half.

“I thought the defensive staff did a good job of putting together a good plan and the kids executed it,” Brown said. “That’s six quarters that we haven’t allowed a point. That theme kind of continued from the jamboree. We had 11 guys flying to the football and that’s what we are pushing our guys to do. They may have ended the night with negative yards. I was proud of our defensive effort. We won the turnover battle on a sloppy field, and I was proud to see that.”

The Bulldogs got the ball to start the second half and Dezmond Towner blocked a punt. Five plays later, Johnson scored on a 10-yard run. The PAT failed and Sebastopol led 40-0.

The game was called at the end of the third quarter when McAdams’ Tydarious Williams suffered a neck injury.

“It was a scary situation,” Brown said. “We had to wait on the ambulance and both sides were really shaken. We talked about it with Coach (Roy) Rigsby and coach (Kenyon) Ross and decided to call the game and shift our focus to their player. We then said a prayer for the young man. He is doing better but has a long road to recovery and needs our prayers.”

The Bobcats had just 274 yards of total offense with 147 passing and 127 rushing. Williams led the rushing attack with 63 yards on six carries while McDougle had 27 yards on three carries. Michaels was 3-of-7 passing for 147 yards and two TDs.