The Mississippi Association of Coaches released their all-state football teams at the championship games Dec. 1-3.

Senior linebacker Colin Crowder was named a first-team selection in Class 4A.

Crowder finished the season with 142 tackles and will play in the annual Bernard Blackwell North-South All-star game.

Newton County also released its Region 5-4A team this past week as well. Newton County’s Tyron Henderson was named the Region 5-4A Most Valuable Offensive Player while Crowder was named the region’s Defensive MVP. Cade Mangum was named the region’s Most Valuable kicker.

Quarterback Grey Hale was named the Super 22 quarterback while L.T. Phillips was named the Super 22 running back. Dominic Denson was named a Super 22 offensive lineman while Cameron McDonald was named a Super 22 defensive lineman. Tylan McNichols was named a super 22 defensive back while Graham Lewis was named the super 22 punter and Wilson Jackson was named the long snapper.

Making the first team all-district from Newton County was Jamario Ickom, Holder Usry, Caleb Parkman, Jarius Tucker, Cameron Dukes and Drew Stevens.