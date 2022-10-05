Lake football coach Tate Hanna has continued to tell his young team to continue to work hard and good things would happen.

Those good things finally happened on Friday as the Hornets scored 35 unanswered points and rolled to a 42-12 win over Kemper County to open Division 5-2A play.

Lake (2-4) and will travel to Newton on Friday night in a 5-2A showdown.

Hanna said he has been telling his team that it was time to turn up the intensity.

“We told our guys all week long that we had to turn it up, and I thought we did that,” Hanna said. “We had a good week of practice, and we came ready to play and picked it up. We held Kemper to 47 yards of offense, and I was really proud of our effort on both sides of the ball. We were able to run the ball pretty good and control the box.”

The Hornets scored on the first play of the game as Kelon Rhodes raced to the end zone for 63 yards. Frank Pazos hit the first of his PATs, and the Hornets led 7-0.

“We thought we could score on that play this week, and that’s what we told our kids,” Hanna said. “We used to run that a lot a few years ago but mainly out of the I-formation. We put it in because it’s hard to defend it and the power stuff at the same time. It sort of set the tone for the rest of the night.”

Kemper did respond with its only real drive of the night as they went 57 yards in 10 plays and scored on a 9-yard run. The PAT failed and Lake led 7-6.

After a Lake punt, Kemper threw an interception as Cameron Hunt came down with the pick. Eight plays later, Lake scored on a 10-yard run by Jalen Gray on a quarterback option. Lake led 14-6.

That’s when the wheels fell off for Kemper. The Wildcats fumbled the ensuing kick and O’Darius Johnson scooped up the loose ball and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown. Lake led 21-6.

The Lake special teams came through again when they blocked a punt and recovered it at the Kemper 4. Two plays later, Nicholas Macklin scored on a 1-yard run as Lake led 28-6.

Things continued to snowball for the Wildcats, as Rhodes scooped up a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. Lake led 35-6 at the half.

“We controlled the ball in the first half and needed a game like that,” Hanna said. “We made some big plays, and I was really pleased with the effort. The kids haven’t faltered the whole game. We felt like as hard as they have practiced, we felt like they deserved a win like that. They have worked their tails off. Our kids have continued to practice hard and plug away. We preached that it would pay off, and it did.”

Kemper got the ball to start the second half and was forced to punt. Lake then drove 65 yards in plays as Nelson scored on a 22-yard run.

Kemper added one last score for the final margin.

Lake had 231 yards rushing and 26 passing for 257 yards of total offense. Rhodes had 107 yards rushing on nine carries. Rodarius Nelson had 67 yards on 11 carries.

Ny’zavion McClendon led the defense with 6.5 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. Travis Jones had four tackles while Kenny Ray Hanna had 2.5 tackles. Nelson had three tackles with two for a loss while Pazos, Hunt and Jamarrion Blaylock each had two tackles apiece.