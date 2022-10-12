The Newton County Academy football team repeated as District 2-2A champions last week, but it wasn’t easy.

The Generals needed 645 yards of total offense and had to overcome a late deficit as they took a 64-54 win over Ben’s Ford on Friday night.

NCA (8-0) will host Tallulah on Friday night.

The Generals were pushed to the limit by the Eagles (3-5) who had lost three straight.

“We needed to play a game like that, and we survived it,” NCA coach Stevie Nelson said. “We have faced some adversity and continued to respond. We were able to secure the district championship and were able to do it on the road. It was our first road game in five weeks, and it was a very long road trip. We might have had a little jet lag. We went down late but woke up on defense and got a huge stop and sealed the deal late. When our backs were to the wall, we showed how we could play.”

NCA got the ball to start the game and went 61 yards in five plays as Hunter Scarbrough scored on a 1-yard run with 9:07 left in the first quarter. The try for two failed and NCA led 6-0.

Ben’s Ford answered with a big play, hitting a 57-yard touchdown pass and converted the two-point attempt to take an 8-6 lead.

NCA responded with five-play, 73-yard drive as Scarbrough scored on an 8-yard run with 5:21 left in the first quarter. Evans ran in the two-point conversion and NCA took the lead at 14-8.

NCA got the ball back on a Ty Thrash interception and the Generals drove deep in Ben’s Ford territory before Evans fumbled the ball with less than a minute in the quarter.

Ben’s Ford got deep with a 51-yard run and then scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter. The try for two was good to tie the game at 14-14.

The Generals went quickly down the field as Evans hit Scarbrough on a. 60-yard touchdown pass with 8:42 left in the second. Evan ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 22-14.

Ben’s Ford returned the ensuing kick 91 yards for a TD to tie the game back up at 22-22 with 8:33 left in the first half.

The Generals then got a 24-yard pass from Evans to Jackson Bunyard to take a 30-22 lead. NCA got a late stop when they recovered a fumble at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left to play as NCA led 30-22 at the half.

Ben’s Ford then hit another long kickoff return of 94 yards to the NCA 1. The Eagles scored from 1-yard out and converted the two-point try to tie the game up at 30-30.

NCA went to the air again as Evans hit Jackson Bunyard on a 43-yard pass play with 9:42left in the third. The try for two failed and NCA led 36-30.

After Ben’s Ford scored again to go up 38-26, NCA scored on a 5-yard run by Micah Garrison with 4:59 left in the third. Evan ran in the two-point conversion and NCA led 44-38.

NCA extended the end to 52-38 with a 61-yard run by Scarbrough with 9:43 left in the game. Garrison ran in the two-point conversion.

But Ben’s Ford answered with runs of 57 and 85 yards and retook the lead at 54-52 with 6:42 left in the game.

NCA retook the lead after Cooper Savell recovered a fumble. After Evans ripped off a 50-yard run, Scarbrough scored on a 10-yard run to go back up 58-54. NCA added a 6-yard run by Scarbrough with 4:28 left in the game for the final margin.

“Their first score should have been an interception for us,” Nelson said. “Then we gave up a kick return and another that they ran down to the 1. They ran way too many plays on offense. We have to be able to get teams off the field and we have to be better on our kickoff coverage. I thought we scored early and kind of let down. We always have to respect the opponent, no matter who it is.”

NCA had 645 yards of total offense with 280 yards passing and 365 yards rushing while Ben’s Ford had 479 yards with 370 rushing and 109 yards passing.

Evans was 11-of-19 passing for 280 yards with three TDs. Evans also ran 11 times for a season high 145 yards. Scarbrough had 190 yards on 21 carries with five TDs. Garrison had 30 yards on five carries with a TD. Bunyard had 120 yards receiving on four catches while Scarbrough had 110 yards on four catches. Paxton Russell also had two catches for 35 yards.

Bo Smith led the defense with 8.5 tackles with 4.5 tackles for loss while Scarbrough had eight tackles. Ty Thrash, Marshall Wright and Garrison each had 5.5 tackles while Amos Castillo had 4.5 catches. Logan Heidelberg had four catches while Reed Terrell, Evans and Russell had 3.5 tackles. Thrash also had an interception.